Harbor Diversified (OTCMKTS:HRBR) Announces Earnings Results

Harbor Diversified (OTCMKTS:HRBR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $47.14 million for the quarter.

Harbor Diversified Stock Performance

HRBR stock opened at $0.59 on Friday. Harbor Diversified has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.75.

Harbor Diversified Company Profile

Harbor Diversified, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in the United States. It also leases and finances flight equipment. As of December 31, 2022, it owned and operated a fleet of 64 regional jets. The company was formerly known as Harbor BioSciences, Inc and changed its name to Harbor Diversified, Inc in February 2012.

