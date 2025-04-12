Harbor Diversified (OTCMKTS:HRBR) Announces Earnings Results

Harbor Diversified (OTCMKTS:HRBR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $47.14 million for the quarter.
Harbor Diversified Stock Performance
HRBR stock opened at $0.59 on Friday. Harbor Diversified has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.75.
Harbor Diversified Company Profile
