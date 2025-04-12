Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Stock Price Down 1.3% – Should You Sell?

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.27 and last traded at $13.38. Approximately 4,939 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 12,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.55.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GHLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Guild from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Guild from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $800.11 million, a P/E ratio of -8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.47%. Guild’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Guild by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guild by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 6,134 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Guild by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Guild by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Guild by 419.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 125,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 101,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company offers residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

