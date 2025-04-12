Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $206.08.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Guidewire Software from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Guidewire Software from $228.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th.

GWRE opened at $190.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $194.96 and its 200-day moving average is $189.45. Guidewire Software has a 52-week low of $107.00 and a 52-week high of $219.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 530.29, a P/E/G ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.19.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $289.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.74 million. Guidewire Software had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 2.38%. Analysts expect that Guidewire Software will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Guidewire Software news, insider James Winston King sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $47,190.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,664 shares in the company, valued at $7,981,153.92. This represents a 0.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.82, for a total value of $234,948.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,397,077.26. The trade was a 0.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,280 shares of company stock valued at $8,085,170. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GWRE. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

