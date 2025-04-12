GreenFirst Forest Products (TSE:GFP) Trading Down 0.6% – Should You Sell?

GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. (TSE:GFP – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$3.48 and last traded at C$3.48. 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 5,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.50.

GreenFirst Forest Products Trading Down 3.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.73, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of C$75.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.29 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.68.

About GreenFirst Forest Products

GreenFirst Forest Products Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of forest products in Canada, and the United States. It operates in two segments, Forest Products and Paper Products. The Forest Products segment manufactures and markets a range of spruce-pine-fir lumber, wood chips, and other by-products for use in residential and multi-family homes, light industrial and commercial facilities, and the home repair and remodel markets.

