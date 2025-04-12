Greencoat UK Wind (LON:UKW) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Greencoat UK Wind PLC (LON:UKW – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 123.06 ($1.61) and traded as low as GBX 103.10 ($1.35). Greencoat UK Wind shares last traded at GBX 106.70 ($1.40), with a volume of 5,426,190 shares changing hands.

Greencoat UK Wind Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.27, a quick ratio of 14.31 and a current ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 110.95 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 122.83. The company has a market cap of £2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 0.24.

Greencoat UK Wind (LON:UKW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported GBX (2.43) (($0.03)) EPS for the quarter. Greencoat UK Wind had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 29.24%. Equities analysts predict that Greencoat UK Wind PLC will post 14.4164038 earnings per share for the current year.

About Greencoat UK Wind

Greencoat UK Wind PLC specializes in renewables infrastructure investments in energy, wind generation assets and onshore and offshore wind farm projects with a capacity of over 10 megawatt. For offshore wind farms, the fund seeks to invest 40% of the Gross Asset Value at acquisition and where a utility company retains an equity interest for a lock-up period.

