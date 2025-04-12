Granite Oil (OTCMKTS:GXOCF) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Granite Oil Corp (OTCMKTS:GXOCF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.69 and traded as low as $0.68. Granite Oil shares last traded at $0.69, with a volume of 49,600 shares.
Granite Oil Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.69.
About Granite Oil
Granite Oil Corp. engages in the exploration for, exploitation, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Canada. The company holds a 98% working interest in the Alberta Bakken properties covering 56,409 net undeveloped acres and 72,652 net developed acres with 68.0 net oil wells and 83.0 net gas wells located in southern Alberta.
