Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Sells 283,765 Shares of Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 578,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283,765 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC owned 1.08% of Vinci Partners Investments worth $5,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VINP. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Vinci Partners Investments in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Vinci Partners Investments in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Vinci Partners Investments by 391.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 84,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.07% of the company’s stock.

Vinci Partners Investments Stock Performance

Shares of VINP stock opened at $9.19 on Friday. Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. has a one year low of $8.66 and a one year high of $11.62. The company has a market cap of $494.23 million, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.00 and a 200-day moving average of $10.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 12.68 and a quick ratio of 12.68.

Vinci Partners Investments Cuts Dividend

Vinci Partners Investments Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. Vinci Partners Investments’s payout ratio is 150.00%.

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management firm in Brazil. The company focuses on private markets, liquid strategies, investment products and solutions, and retirement services. It offers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, special situations, equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services.

