Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 15,507 Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,296,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Hamilton Lane by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hamilton Lane by 283.3% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Hamilton Lane stock opened at $137.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $149.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.46. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $108.34 and a fifty-two week high of $203.72. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Hamilton Lane Dividend Announcement

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.12. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 36.69%. The firm had revenue of $168.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is currently 36.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on HLNE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Hamilton Lane from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $152.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Hamilton Lane from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Hamilton Lane from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.00.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

