Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Has $1.56 Million Holdings in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC decreased its position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 66.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,357 shares during the quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 232.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 136.2% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. 35.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blue Owl Capital Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE OWL opened at $16.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.74, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.62 and a 200-day moving average of $22.28. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.55 and a 1-year high of $26.73.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 4.77%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is 423.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OWL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Blue Owl Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.10.

Blue Owl Capital Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

