Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Medpace worth $9,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 179.7% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Medpace by 71.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,603,000 after buying an additional 8,275 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Medpace by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in Medpace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Medpace in the 4th quarter valued at $9,335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $297.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.46. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $272.00 and a 52-week high of $459.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $323.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $334.41.

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.71. Medpace had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 51.48%. On average, research analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Medpace from $347.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Medpace from $400.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Medpace to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Medpace from $354.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of Medpace in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medpace has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $361.90.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

