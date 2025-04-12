Golden Mile Resources Limited (ASX:G88) Insider Damon Dormer Buys 2,000,000 Shares

Golden Mile Resources Limited (ASX:G88 – Get Free Report) insider Damon Dormer acquired 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$16,000.00 ($10,062.89).

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.55.

Golden Mile Resources Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Western Australia. The company explores for gold, nickel, cobalt, copper, zinc, platinum group elements, lithium, and lead deposits. Golden Mile Resources Limited was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

