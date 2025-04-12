Golden Mile Resources Limited (ASX:G88) Insider Damon Dormer Buys 2,000,000 Shares

Golden Mile Resources Limited (ASX:G88 – Get Free Report) insider Damon Dormer acquired 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$16,000.00 ($10,062.89).
Golden Mile Resources Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.55.
About Golden Mile Resources
