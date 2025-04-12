Goldbank Mining (CVE:GLB) Trading 5.3% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Goldbank Mining Co. (CVE:GLB – Get Free Report) traded up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. 750 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 23,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Goldbank Mining Stock Up 5.3 %

The stock has a market cap of C$34.16 million, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.19 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.19.

About Goldbank Mining

Goldbank Mining Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Leota gold project, a block of hard rock mining claims of gold properties located in the Klondike region of the Yukon Territory, Canada; and the Hasenfuss Quartz mineral claims situated in the Klondike region.

