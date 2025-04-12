Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:RATE) Stock Price Up 4.3% – Here’s What Happened

Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:RATE – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.90 and last traded at $19.89. Approximately 6,281 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 195% from the average daily volume of 2,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.07.

Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:RATE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 10.74% of Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF Company Profile

The Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF (RATE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in spreads alternatives. The fund is an actively managed fund, using over-the-counter swaptions, which seeks to provide a hedge against sharp increases in long-term US interest rates. The fund is also expected to benefit during periods of market stress when interest rate volatility rises.

