Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Shares Purchased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) by 31.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,984 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 2,295.9% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,034,103 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $387,718,000 after buying an additional 9,615,293 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $18,516,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 4,175.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 321,940 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $12,440,000 after purchasing an additional 314,410 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,161,315 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $83,513,000 after purchasing an additional 241,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981,965 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $36,500,000 after purchasing an additional 197,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF alerts:

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Price Performance

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF stock opened at $34.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -202.65 and a beta of 1.13. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $30.60 and a 12-month high of $42.78.

About Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.