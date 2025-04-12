Global X Fertilizers/Potash ETF (NYSEARCA:SOIL) Stock Price Up 0.6% – Here’s What Happened

Global X Fertilizers/Potash ETF (NYSEARCA:SOIL – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.20 and last traded at $8.17. Approximately 39,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 468% from the average daily volume of 6,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.12.
Global X Fertilizers/Potash ETF Stock Up 0.6 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.17.
