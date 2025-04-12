Global Commercial Business Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $198,749.08 (GCB)

Global Commercial Business (GCB) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 12th. Global Commercial Business has a market cap of $90.27 million and approximately $198,749.08 worth of Global Commercial Business was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Global Commercial Business token can currently be bought for $0.0818 or 0.00000098 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Global Commercial Business has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83,519.28 or 1.00238606 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83,101.65 or 0.99737383 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Global Commercial Business Profile

Global Commercial Business’ genesis date was June 10th, 2024. Global Commercial Business’ total supply is 1,201,844,746 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,103,689,492 tokens. Global Commercial Business’ official website is www.gcbex.com. Global Commercial Business’ official Twitter account is @gcbglobal.

Buying and Selling Global Commercial Business

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Commercial Business (GCB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Global Commercial Business has a current supply of 1,201,844,746.37418743 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Global Commercial Business is 0.08104462 USD and is down -0.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $190,595.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gcbex.com.”

