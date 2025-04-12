Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Sells 1,275 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc trimmed its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. United Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,208,000. Wealth Advisors Northwest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,997,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. now owns 200,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after acquiring an additional 73,937 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,349,000. Finally, Fortress Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. now owns 156,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 27,533 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF Trading Up 3.4 %

Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF stock opened at $24.18 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF has a 1 year low of $21.48 and a 1 year high of $28.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.50. The company has a market cap of $215.20 million, a PE ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.71.

Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (DEHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively selects large-cap emerging markets companies exhibiting high profitability characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DEHP was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

