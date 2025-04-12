Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Grows Stock Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 40.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 30,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 30,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Meritas Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMB Wealth Management raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. FMB Wealth Management now owns 35,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA DFEM opened at $25.30 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $23.08 and a 52 week high of $28.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.76.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

