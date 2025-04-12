Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Acquires 169 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VGK. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Syntax Research Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $68.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.96 and its 200-day moving average is $67.70. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $62.02 and a 12 month high of $73.72. The firm has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a $0.2935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.