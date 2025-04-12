Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.67 and last traded at $13.59, with a volume of 234109 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Gladstone Commercial Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 5.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.26 and its 200-day moving average is $16.03. The company has a market capitalization of $614.52 million, a PE ratio of 51.65, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.17.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.24. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $37.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.04 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Gladstone Commercial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 21st. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 461.54%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gladstone Commercial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Gladstone Commercial by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,098,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,837,000 after purchasing an additional 34,017 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,051,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,074,000 after buying an additional 36,616 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 323.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 47,456 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 36.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 441,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,168,000 after acquiring an additional 117,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 181,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 79,893 shares during the last quarter. 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through January 2024, Gladstone Commercial has paid 229 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

See Also

