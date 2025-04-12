GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL) Raises Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 14th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0154 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 14th. This is a 10.0% increase from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.
GFL Environmental Trading Up 0.9 %
TSE:GFL opened at C$67.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$25.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.98, a P/E/G ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.03. GFL Environmental has a 1 year low of C$41.90 and a 1 year high of C$70.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.75, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$66.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$62.98.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Citigroup upgraded GFL Environmental to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th.
About GFL Environmental
GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.
