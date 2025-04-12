Gfinity (LON:GFIN) Stock Price Down 8.3% – Here’s What Happened

Gfinity plc (LON:GFIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 8.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.05 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.06 ($0.00). 36,580,898 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 47,509,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.06 ($0.00).

Gfinity Stock Up 1.8 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.08 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.05. The firm has a market cap of £2.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91.

Gfinity (LON:GFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported GBX (7.70) (($0.10)) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gfinity plc will post 20 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David Halley bought 24,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of £1,440,000 ($1,884,816.75). 44.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gfinity (LON: GFIN) is a leading international esports business. Created by gamers for the world’s 2.2bn gamers, Gfinity has a unique understanding of this fast-growing global community.

It uses this expertise to provide both advisory services and to design, develop and deliver unparalleled experiences and winning strategies for game publishers, sports rights holders, commercial partners and media companies.

Gfinity connects its partners with the esports community in authentic and innovative ways.

