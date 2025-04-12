GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,176,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,067 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 6.21% of GeoPark worth $29,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in GeoPark by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 126,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 9,199 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in shares of GeoPark by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 64,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 26,654 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 47,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 13,735 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in GeoPark by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 223,867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after buying an additional 67,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in GeoPark by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 339,337 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after buying an additional 120,518 shares in the last quarter. 68.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GPRK opened at $6.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.77. GeoPark Limited has a 1-year low of $5.66 and a 1-year high of $11.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.93.

GeoPark ( NYSE:GPRK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.43). GeoPark had a return on equity of 57.93% and a net margin of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $143.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.00 million. Analysts forecast that GeoPark Limited will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.147 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 19th. GeoPark’s payout ratio is 32.22%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded GeoPark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

GeoPark Limited operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company primarily in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, and other Latin American countries. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. The company was formerly known as GeoPark Holdings Limited and changed its name to GeoPark Limited in July 2013.

