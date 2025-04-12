Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 4,316 Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,286,755 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 4,316 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.02% of Telephone and Data Systems worth $78,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,395 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 139.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

Telephone and Data Systems Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:TDS opened at $35.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 0.62. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.04 and a fifty-two week high of $41.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.28.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a negative net margin of 10.72% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. Analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telephone and Data Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18.60%.

Telephone and Data Systems Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

