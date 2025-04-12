Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,571,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,373 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.97% of Mirion Technologies worth $79,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MIR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies by 1,532.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 520,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,810,000 after buying an additional 488,790 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Mirion Technologies by 258.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 12,947 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Mirion Technologies by 291.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 88,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 66,132 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $38,155,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,365,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,399,000 after purchasing an additional 138,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Mirion Technologies Stock Performance

Mirion Technologies stock opened at $13.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -72.21 and a beta of 0.75. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $9.11 and a one year high of $18.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mirion Technologies ( NYSE:MIR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Mirion Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.21% and a positive return on equity of 4.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mirion Technologies, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MIR. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Mirion Technologies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Baird R W raised shares of Mirion Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

About Mirion Technologies

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

Further Reading

