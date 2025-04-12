Gauzy (NASDAQ:GAUZ) vs. Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) Head-To-Head Contrast

Gauzy (NASDAQ:GAUZ – Get Free Report) and Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gauzy and Flux Power”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Gauzy alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gauzy $103.53 million 1.56 -$79.27 million N/A N/A Flux Power $60.79 million 0.41 -$8.33 million ($0.54) -2.76

Flux Power has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gauzy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

38.0% of Flux Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.7% of Flux Power shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Gauzy and Flux Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gauzy -66.25% N/A -34.21% Flux Power -13.70% -160.99% -23.20%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Gauzy and Flux Power, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gauzy 0 2 3 0 2.60 Flux Power 0 0 3 0 3.00

Gauzy currently has a consensus price target of $14.25, suggesting a potential upside of 67.65%. Flux Power has a consensus price target of $6.33, suggesting a potential upside of 325.06%. Given Flux Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Flux Power is more favorable than Gauzy.

Summary

Flux Power beats Gauzy on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gauzy

(Get Free Report)

Gauzy Ltd. is a fully-integrated light and vision control company which focused on the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of vision and light control technologies. It operates principally in Germany, France, the United States, Canada, China, Singapore and Dubai. Gauzy Ltd. is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Flux Power

(Get Free Report)

Flux Power Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc., designs, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium-ion energy storage solutions for lift trucks, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial and commercial applications in the North America. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, charging, discharging, monitoring, and communication between the pack and the forklift. The company also provides 24-volt onboard chargers for its Class 3 Walkie pallet packs; and smart wall mounted chargers to interface with its BMS. It sells its products directly to small companies and end-users, as well as through original equipment manufacturers, lift equipment dealers, and battery distributors. The company is headquartered in Vista, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Gauzy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gauzy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.