Fuyao Glass Industry Group (OTCMKTS:FYGGY) Trading Down 11.8% – Should You Sell?

Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FYGGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 11.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.50 and last traded at $1.50. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.
Fuyao Glass Industry Group Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.59.
Fuyao Glass Industry Group Company Profile
Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of safety glass solutions and automotive accessories for various transportation vehicles in China and internationally. It designs, manufactures, sells, and services automotive grade float glass, automotive glass, locomotive glass, luggage racks, and vehicle window trims, as well as offers relevant services.
