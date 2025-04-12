Fury Gold Mines (TSE:FURY) Stock Price Up 6% – Time to Buy?

Fury Gold Mines Limited (TSE:FURY – Get Free Report) shares were up 6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.53 and last traded at C$0.53. Approximately 9,631 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 47,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

Fury Gold Mines Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 4.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$83.25 million, a PE ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.45.

About Fury Gold Mines

Fury Gold Mines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gold exploration in Canada. Its principal projects include 100% owned Eau Claire property covering an area of approximately 24,000 hectares located in the Eeyou Istchee/James Bay Region of Quebec; ans Committee Bay gold project with approximately 250,000 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada.

