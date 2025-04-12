FRMO (OTCMKTS:FRMO) Trading Down 1.7% – Here’s Why

FRMO Co. (OTCMKTS:FRMO – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.03 and last traded at $8.03. 282 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 11,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.17.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.35.

FRMO Corporation, through Horizon Kinetics, LLC, operates as an investment advisory and independent research company. The company provides in-depth analysis of information-poor, under-researched companies, and strategies to identify the complex situations primarily to institutional investors. FRMO Corporation was incorporated in 1993 and is based in White Plains, New York.

