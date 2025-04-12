Freshii (OTCMKTS:FRHHF) Shares Down 0.6% – Time to Sell?

Freshii Inc. (OTCMKTS:FRHHF – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.69 and last traded at $1.69. Approximately 5,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 19,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.69 and its 200-day moving average is $1.69.
Freshii, Inc engages in the development, franchising and operation of quick-serve restaurants. It operates through the Franchise and Company-Owned Store segments. The Franchise segment consists of company’s domestic and international franchise stores. The Company-owned segment comprises company-owned restaurants, located only in Canada and the United States.
