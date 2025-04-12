Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 912 Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 912 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.15% of Minerals Technologies worth $3,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 166,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,700,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Minerals Technologies by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,268,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,989,000 after acquiring an additional 32,196 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 9.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,950,000 after acquiring an additional 10,284 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 17,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 7,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 37,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares during the period. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MTX opened at $56.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.45 and a 200-day moving average of $73.86. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.40 and a 1-year high of $90.30.

Minerals Technologies ( NYSE:MTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.11. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 7.89%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is 8.49%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MTX. StockNews.com downgraded Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Minerals Technologies from $103.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various mineral, mineral-based, and related systems and services. The company operates through two segments, Consumer & Specialties, and Engineered Solutions segments. The Consumer & Specialties segment offers household and personal care products, such as pet litter, personal care, fabric care, edible oil and other fluid purification, animal health, and agricultural products; and specialty additives products, including precipitated calcium carbonate and ground calcium carbonate products that are used in the paper, paperboard, and fiber based packaging industries, as well as automotive, construction, and table and food applications.

