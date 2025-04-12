Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 5,153 Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,153 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $3,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 83,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,329,000 after acquiring an additional 8,230 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 627,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,285,000 after purchasing an additional 230,140 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,019,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,815,000 after buying an additional 442,656 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 155,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,966,000 after buying an additional 6,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,345,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EDU shares. Morgan Stanley cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. China Renaissance downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Macquarie lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.20.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock Performance

NYSE:EDU opened at $42.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 0.37. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a one year low of $40.66 and a one year high of $91.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.35.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Profile

(Free Report)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses, Private Label Products and Livestreaming E-Commerce, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Educational Materials and Distribution.

