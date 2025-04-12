Franklin Resources Inc. Has $4.07 Million Position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,718 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Sonoco Products worth $4,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 584,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,547,000 after buying an additional 126,867 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc increased its position in Sonoco Products by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 299,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,615,000 after acquiring an additional 8,895 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 66,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 579.8% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 144,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,073,000 after purchasing an additional 123,500 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Sonoco Products by 312.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 185,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,126,000 after purchasing an additional 140,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Price Performance

Sonoco Products stock opened at $43.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.64. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $39.46 and a one year high of $61.73.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 20.81%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is currently 126.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on SON. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Sonoco Products from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sonoco Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sonoco Products news, CEO R. Howard Coker bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.10 per share, for a total transaction of $922,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 482,365 shares in the company, valued at $22,237,026.50. This represents a 4.33 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Haley purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.76 per share, with a total value of $140,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,772.08. The trade was a 19.28 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sonoco Products Profile

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

