Franklin Resources Inc. Has $3.94 Million Stock Holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Free Report) by 1,726.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129,993 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.21% of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF worth $3,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 122.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 188.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Stock Performance

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF stock opened at $28.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.62. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $25.74 and a 52-week high of $31.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.19.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

