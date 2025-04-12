Franklin Resources Inc. Decreases Stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,260 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.11% of Terex worth $3,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter worth $1,070,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Terex during the fourth quarter worth about $35,001,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Terex in the fourth quarter valued at about $610,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Terex by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 129,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,838,000 after acquiring an additional 37,072 shares during the period. Finally, J2 Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Andra Rush acquired 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.96 per share, for a total transaction of $48,972.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,463.68. The trade was a 6.03 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Terex Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TEX opened at $34.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.40. Terex Co. has a 12 month low of $31.53 and a 12 month high of $68.08.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Terex had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 21.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Terex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on TEX. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Terex from $58.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Terex from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Terex from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Terex from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $49.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Terex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.44.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

