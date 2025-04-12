Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 243,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,844 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Trinity Capital worth $3,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Trinity Capital by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 9,153 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Trinity Capital by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 76,401 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Capital by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 80,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Trinity Capital by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 116,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 22,657 shares during the last quarter. 24.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trinity Capital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Trinity Capital from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Trinity Capital from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

Trinity Capital Stock Down 1.8 %

Trinity Capital stock opened at $13.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $851.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.74. Trinity Capital Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $16.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $70.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.13 million. Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 40.73%. On average, analysts predict that Trinity Capital Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Trinity Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Trinity Capital’s payout ratio is 99.03%.

Trinity Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.