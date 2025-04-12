Forvia (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Shares Down 21.3% – Here’s Why

Forvia SE (OTCMKTS:FURCF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 21.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.44 and last traded at $6.89. 302 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 2,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Forvia in a research note on Monday, March 3rd.

Forvia Price Performance

Forvia Company Profile

The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.67 and its 200 day moving average is $9.48.

Forvia SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive technology solutions in France, Germany, other European countries, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Seating, Clean Mobility, Electronics, Lighting, and Lifecycle Solutions segments. The Seating segment designs and manufactures vehicle seats, seating frames, and comfort solutions, as well as adjustment mechanisms.

