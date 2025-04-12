Fortis Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 78.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,007 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Fortis Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

IVV opened at $536.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $553.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $574.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $586.66. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $484.00 and a 12-month high of $616.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.