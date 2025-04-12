Fortis Capital Advisors LLC Has $596,000 Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 32.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in American Water Works by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in American Water Works by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 8,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust co increased its position in American Water Works by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 4,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on AWK. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. StockNews.com upgraded American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on American Water Works from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.86.

Shares of AWK stock opened at $146.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.39. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.34 and a 52-week high of $155.50. The stock has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.68.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 22.44%. As a group, analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

