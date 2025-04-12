Fortis Capital Advisors LLC Has $215,000 Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 71.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,033 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,593 shares during the quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HON. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Avalon Trust Co boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total transaction of $6,004,902.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,644,066.20. This trade represents a 40.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $236.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $268.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HON

Honeywell International Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of HON opened at $198.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.31. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.36 and a 52 week high of $242.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $207.27 and a 200-day moving average of $216.42.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.89%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.