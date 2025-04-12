Forsys Metals (TSE:FSY) Shares Down 11.3% – Should You Sell?

Forsys Metals Corp. (TSE:FSY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 11.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.47. Approximately 114,143 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 201,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.53.

The stock has a market cap of C$112.18 million, a PE ratio of -24.85 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.52 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.61.

Forsys Metals Corp is involved in the business of exploring, acquiring and developing mineral properties. The group has determined that it has one operating segment, the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium and gold mineral properties. Its principal focus is on bringing its wholly-owned Norasa Uranium Project into production.

