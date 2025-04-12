Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Stock Holdings Increased by Black Cypress Capital Management LLC

Black Cypress Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Floor & Decor comprises approximately 2.1% of Black Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Black Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $2,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 1,790,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,557,000 after acquiring an additional 7,329 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in Floor & Decor by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 16,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Floor & Decor by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 46,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at $54,640,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth $1,236,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FND shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.56.

Floor & Decor Price Performance

Shares of FND stock opened at $74.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.44, a P/E/G ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.86. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $66.01 and a one year high of $126.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.57.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 9.80%. On average, analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Company Profile



Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

