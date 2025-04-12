Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its stake in shares of Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 934,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,339 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.63% of Five Point worth $3,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FPH. Bfsg LLC boosted its position in Five Point by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 42,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five Point by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 87,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 14,852 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Five Point during the third quarter worth $70,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Five Point during the third quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Five Point in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. 38.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FPH opened at $4.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $708.02 million, a P/E ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.46. Five Point Holdings, LLC has a 12 month low of $2.83 and a 12 month high of $6.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.57.

Five Point ( NYSE:FPH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Five Point had a net margin of 28.70% and a return on equity of 3.38%.

Separately, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Five Point from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

In other news, insider Kim Tobler sold 18,496 shares of Five Point stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $106,906.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,618.06. The trade was a 50.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, research and development, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.

