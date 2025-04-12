First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FVD) Stock Price Up 1.5% – Should You Buy?

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FVD – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $42.83 and last traded at $42.63. 1,115,657 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the average session volume of 692,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.02.

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.73.

Get First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FVD. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB acquired a new position in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund Company Profile

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Value Line Dividend Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.