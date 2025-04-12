First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,429 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Graney & King LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 169.0% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $54.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a one year low of $50.27 and a one year high of $64.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.41.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Increases Dividend

About First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $0.2544 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.