First Foundation Advisors Sells 183 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

First Foundation Advisors cut its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,720 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,826,062 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $12,081,491,000 after purchasing an additional 12,751,120 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,570,246 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,544,101,000 after buying an additional 4,211,939 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 401.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,423,611 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $438,690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,541,504 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,131,288 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,792,521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397,360 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,859,000. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

COP opened at $86.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.04. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $79.88 and a 52-week high of $135.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.29.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.20. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 16.23%. As a group, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $132.00 price target on ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.79.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ConocoPhillips

About ConocoPhillips

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.