First Foundation Advisors Acquires Shares of 6,791 Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 101.1% in the fourth quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 101.1% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 262.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDA opened at $25.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.59. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.11. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a one year low of $23.49 and a one year high of $32.71.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

