Financial Analysis: Swiftmerge Acquisition (NASDAQ:IVCP) vs. Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL)

Profitability

This table compares Permianville Royalty Trust and Swiftmerge Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Permianville Royalty Trust 12.60% 13.73% 13.67% Swiftmerge Acquisition N/A -11.71% -0.23%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Permianville Royalty Trust and Swiftmerge Acquisition”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Permianville Royalty Trust alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Permianville Royalty Trust $4.26 million 11.16 $10.60 million $0.09 16.01 Swiftmerge Acquisition N/A N/A $3.42 million ($0.02) -555.00

Permianville Royalty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Swiftmerge Acquisition. Swiftmerge Acquisition is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Permianville Royalty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Permianville Royalty Trust has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Swiftmerge Acquisition has a beta of 0.03, suggesting that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

6.8% of Permianville Royalty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.1% of Swiftmerge Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 42.9% of Swiftmerge Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Permianville Royalty Trust beats Swiftmerge Acquisition on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Permianville Royalty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It is involved in the acquisition and holding of net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018. Permianville Royalty Trust was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Swiftmerge Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in West Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Permianville Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permianville Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.