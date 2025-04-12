FIL Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

FIL Ltd lowered its position in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 50.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 153,371 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned about 0.13% of Mueller Industries worth $11,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new position in Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. 94.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Mueller Industries

In related news, Director Scott Jay Goldman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total transaction of $798,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,477,181.38. This represents a 15.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mueller Industries Price Performance

Shares of Mueller Industries stock opened at $74.24 on Friday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.85 and a 1 year high of $96.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.36 and its 200 day moving average is $79.88. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.96.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 22.97%.

Mueller Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.83%.

Mueller Industries Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

