FIL Ltd Invests $20.17 Million in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 223,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $20,167,000. FIL Ltd owned 0.11% of NRG Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shelton Capital Management lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 141,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,794,000 after purchasing an additional 11,101 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 27,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC now owns 17,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its position in NRG Energy by 298.7% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 2,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in NRG Energy by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,414,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,614,000 after purchasing an additional 56,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Price Performance

NRG Energy stock opened at $94.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.83 and its 200 day moving average is $96.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.10. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $65.11 and a one year high of $117.26.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.92%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NRG. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Evercore ISI raised NRG Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NRG Energy from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on NRG Energy from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

Insider Activity at NRG Energy

In other news, CFO Bruce Chung sold 20,000 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total transaction of $1,952,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,454 shares in the company, valued at $6,780,794.02. This trade represents a 22.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

